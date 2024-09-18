Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases 1,949 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Under Armour by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Under Armour by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

