Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as low as C$5.08. Madison Pacific Properties shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 2,233 shares trading hands.
Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.35.
Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 117.88%. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Madison Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Pacific Properties
- What are earnings reports?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.