Main Street Capital Co. Plans Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.