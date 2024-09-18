Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. SAP comprises 0.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SAP by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SAP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in SAP by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $223.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

