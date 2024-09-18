Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Willem A. Meintjes Sells 1,500 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

MRVL opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.