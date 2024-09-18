Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Robert Gaines Baty Buys 500 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,067.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

