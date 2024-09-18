Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $133,952,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

