Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.