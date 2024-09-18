Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 473.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after buying an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

