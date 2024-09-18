Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 25,690 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,584.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

