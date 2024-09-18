Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $85.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

