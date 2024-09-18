Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $3.03 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $240.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.64.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
