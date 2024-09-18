Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $77,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.