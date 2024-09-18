Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $181.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 10.58% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $181,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

