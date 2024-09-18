Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $14,205.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,853.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $14,905.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $16,227.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

