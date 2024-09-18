Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $14,205.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,853.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $14,905.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $16,227.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
