Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 244,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

