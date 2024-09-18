Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

