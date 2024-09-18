Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 199,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,905,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.