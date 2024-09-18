Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 20%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 1,206,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,296,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

