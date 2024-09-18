Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 394 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

