Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $108.34 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,738,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341,214 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.24% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $108,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.