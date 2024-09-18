Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $56.17 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102,422 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.18% of Baidu worth $56,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Baidu by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,028,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.48. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $136.53.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

