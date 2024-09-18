Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $87,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 3,474,553 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,912,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,818,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 182,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

