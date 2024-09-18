Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,267 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.41% of DuPont de Nemours worth $145,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $111,980,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.