Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,391 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

