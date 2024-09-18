Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.