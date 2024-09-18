Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 640 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,867,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.78. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

