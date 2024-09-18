Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

FNF stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

