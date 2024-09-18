Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

SDVY stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

