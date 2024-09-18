Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.