Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

