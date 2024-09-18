Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 992 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

