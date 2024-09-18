Mumu the Bull 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $78.52 million and $1.93 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00003474 USD and is up 11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $2,026,955.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

