Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,085,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,042.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,768.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,716.69.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

