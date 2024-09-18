Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $54.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 2,117,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $569.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

