Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

CSL opened at $420.65 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.76 and a 200 day moving average of $401.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.