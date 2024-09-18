Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $522.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.16 and its 200-day moving average is $453.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.