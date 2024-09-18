NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $154,060.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About NantHealth
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- What is a Dividend King?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.