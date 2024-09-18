NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Purchases 34,130 Shares of Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 34,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,890.91 ($9,385.75).
Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Sebastian Evans acquired 18,300 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$8,472.90 ($5,724.93).
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27, a current ratio of 107.29 and a quick ratio of 85.46.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.
