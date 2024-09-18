National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.00

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.54, with a volume of 4867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.