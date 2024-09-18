Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $4,765.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,614.92 or 0.39058180 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

