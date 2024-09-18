NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stake Boosted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NET Power were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in NET Power in the first quarter worth $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NET Power Stock Performance

NPWR stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power

In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,912.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 269,419 shares of company stock worth $2,080,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

