Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.
Netcapital Trading Down 28.5 %
NCPL stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $47.59.
Netcapital Company Profile
