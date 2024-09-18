Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.

Netcapital Trading Down 28.5 %

NCPL stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

