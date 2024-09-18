Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Issues Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.
Netcapital Stock Performance
Shares of NCPL opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of -0.56. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.
Netcapital Company Profile
