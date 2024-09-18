Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.