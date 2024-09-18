NFT Market Cap Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,274.80 or 1.00061855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013561 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

