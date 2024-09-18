Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nukkleus Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUKKW remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Nukkleus has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

