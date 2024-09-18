NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,935 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 107,932 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $119,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $117,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.72.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

