O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 140 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMR opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

