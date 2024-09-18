O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $404,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

